#2006: Brotherhood of Cheapeskatism This week on the Best of Car Talk, meet Tommy's new best friend, Paul. After the screws holding Paul's gas pedal fell through the rusted floor of his '78 Datsun, Paul eschewed a body shop and found a cheap fix at his local cobbler. Now he needs a podiatrist to help with the limp his brilliant solution gave him. Elsewhere, neat freak Doug thinks his wife is a slob when it comes to cars, so he's considering buying a stick shift so she can't drive it. Also, Kathy's sister's boss suggested putting mothballs in her VW Bus's gas tank to improve mileage; Donna's husband was told to leave his car running an extra 15 minutes in really cold weather to charge the battery, but can't remember to shut it off; and on Stump the Chumps, did Dr. Paul find a new car and a new girlfriend, after his life turned into a country song? All this and more, this week on the Best of Car Talk.

#2006: Brotherhood of Cheapeskatism Listen · 54:41 54:41 #2006: Brotherhood of Cheapeskatism 54:41 Car Talk #2006: Brotherhood of Cheapeskatism #2006: Brotherhood of Cheapeskatism Listen · 54:41 54:41 This week on the Best of Car Talk, meet Tommy's new best friend, Paul. After the screws holding Paul's gas pedal fell through the rusted floor of his '78 Datsun, Paul eschewed a body shop and found a cheap fix at his local cobbler. Now he needs a podiatrist to help with the limp his brilliant solution gave him. Elsewhere, neat freak Doug thinks his wife is a slob when it comes to cars, so he's considering buying a stick shift so she can't drive it. Also, Kathy's sister's boss suggested putting mothballs in her VW Bus's gas tank to improve mileage; Donna's husband was told to leave his car running an extra 15 minutes in really cold weather to charge the battery, but can't remember to shut it off; and on Stump the Chumps, did Dr. Paul find a new car and a new girlfriend, after his life turned into a country song? All this and more, this week on the Best of Car Talk. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor