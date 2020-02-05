Accessibility links
Why Is Michael Bloomberg Running For President? "Is the safe candidate someone who finished fourth in the Iowa caucus (former Vice President Joe Biden)? Or someone who has a limitless checkbook (former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg)," says The Hill's Reid Wilson.

Why Is Michael Bloomberg Running For President?

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg campaigns in El Paso, Texas. Cengiz Yar/Cengiz Yar/Getty Images hide caption

If you've watched any local TV lately—or even if you've opened YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram—then you've probably come face-to-face with a Michael Bloomberg campaign ad.

The billionaire presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor has taken over America's airwaves. He's spending millions of dollars on ads tackling everything from healthcare to gun control to Donald Trump.

So far, he's spent a quarter of a billion dollars on his 2020 campaign—and some of the other candidates are not happy about it.

But is his campaign catching on?

We talk about a potential Bloomberg presidency and his impact today with Reid Wilson, national correspondent with The Hill; and Mayor Steve Benjamin of Columbia, South Carolina, who is also co-chair of the Bloomberg Campaign.

