Coronavirus, Animal Infections & The Next Pandemic Science writer David Quammen talks about the new virus in China, what we learned from SARS, and how viruses travel from animal to animal to humans. "When there's an animal host, then it becomes much, much more difficult to eradicate or even control an infectious virus," Quammen says.



Also, Ken Tucker reviews the new album, 'Have We Met,' by the Canadian band Destroyer.