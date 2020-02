How Democrats Can Reboot Campaigns After Iowa NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who was Hillary Clinton's campaign co-chair in 2008, about how Democratic candidates who lagged in Iowa can spark their campaigns.

How Democrats Can Reboot Campaigns After Iowa Elections How Democrats Can Reboot Campaigns After Iowa How Democrats Can Reboot Campaigns After Iowa Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who was Hillary Clinton's campaign co-chair in 2008, about how Democratic candidates who lagged in Iowa can spark their campaigns. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor