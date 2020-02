Coronavirus Causes Global Economic Woes The coronavirus outbreak is disrupting supply chains in China which service international businesses. The economic impact of the virus is significant.

Coronavirus Causes Global Economic Woes Asia Coronavirus Causes Global Economic Woes Coronavirus Causes Global Economic Woes Audio will be available later today. The coronavirus outbreak is disrupting supply chains in China which service international businesses. The economic impact of the virus is significant. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor