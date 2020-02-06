Radiohead Guitarist Ed O'Brien Announces First Solo Album, Shares New Song

YouTube

After releasing the ambient "Santa Teresa" last October and "Brasil" in December, Radiohead's Ed O'Brien has returned with not only a new single but also the announcement of a new album. Earth comes out April 17 via Capitol Records under the name EOB. O'Brien sings and plays the majority of instruments, but the album also features an impressive cast of musicians, including Radiohead's Colin Greenwood, Portishead's Adrian Utley, Wilco's Glenn Kotche, drummer Omar Hakim, bassist Nathan East, Laura Marling, Flood, Catherine Marks and others.

Where the acoustic-driven "Brasil" morphed into pulsing electronics, "Shangri-La" shimmies with elastic Arthur Russell-ian movement before going full-on Brit-pop guitar, complete with handclaps.