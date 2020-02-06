The Academy Awards, From #OscarsSoWhite To...Even Whiter?

The 92nd Academy Awards garnered criticism — again — for a lack of diversity in the nominations pool.

The Associated Press noted that "for the 87th time, the academy selected all-male directing nominees," and snubs for actresses Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina "left the Oscars with their least diverse field since the fallout of #OscarsSoWhite pushed the film academy to diversify its membership."

But this is hardly a new debate. In the nearly 100-year history of the Academy Awards, only one woman has ever won the award for est Director⁠, which was Kathryn Bigelow for "The Hurt Locker," back in 2009.

Since #OscarsSoWhite went viral on Twitter, the Academy has opened its doors to more women and people of color. But still, some are asking if this is enough.

Are the Academy Awards really changing? And does it really matter if the Academy isn't as relevant as it once was?

April Reign, creator of the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag; Hunter Harris, associate editor for Vulture; and Stephen Galloway, executive editor at The Hollywood Reporter talk with us about it.

