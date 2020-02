'Joker' Dir. Todd Phillips / Remembering Kirk Douglas 'Joker' director Todd Phillips talks about how he disguised his "deep-dive character study" film as a comic book movie. It's nominated for 11 Oscars including Best Picture.



Also, we remember 'Spartacus' actor Kirk Douglas, who died Thursday at 103. He spoke with Terry Gross in 1988.



Film critic Justin Chang reviews the Russian movie 'Beanpole.'