Best Of: 'American Factory' Filmmakers / Uncovering A Secret Addiction Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert's Oscar-nominated documentary goes inside a Chinese-owned automotive glass factory in Ohio, where a unionized GM plant once stood. The filmmakers talk about the work culture clash in the factory.



Justin Chang reviews the Russian movie 'Beanpole.'



Writer Eilene Zimmerman didn't learn of her ex-husband's addiction to cocaine and opioids until after his drug-related death. Her memoir, 'Smacked,' explores how her former spouse, a wealthy, high-powered attorney, hid his addiction and depression from her and their two children.

Best Of: 'American Factory' Filmmakers / Uncovering A Secret Addiction Fresh Air Best Of: 'American Factory' Filmmakers / Uncovering A Secret Addiction Audio is no longer available Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert's Oscar-nominated documentary goes inside a Chinese-owned automotive glass factory in Ohio, where a unionized GM plant once stood. The filmmakers talk about the work culture clash in the factory.



Justin Chang reviews the Russian movie 'Beanpole.'



Writer Eilene Zimmerman didn't learn of her ex-husband's addiction to cocaine and opioids until after his drug-related death. Her memoir, 'Smacked,' explores how her former spouse, a wealthy, high-powered attorney, hid his addiction and depression from her and their two children. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor