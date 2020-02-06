Accessibility links
Remembering Jim Lehrer We're replaying Jesse's 2010 interview with Jim Lehrer, who died last month at 85. He was a giant in the world of journalism – particularly in the world of public broadcasting. Jim hosted PBS' NewsHour. He was an anchor in public broadcasting for well over 35 years. He moderated a dozen presidential debates. When we spoke to Jim in 2010, he shared stories about juggling his job at a bus depot while being a college student and at Victoria College. Plus, the challenges of being the editor of his school's newspaper. He also shared how he got his start in public media.
NPR logo

Listen to this Episode

Listen · 24:41
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/803489731/803496670" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Remembering Jim Lehrer

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

Remembering Jim Lehrer

Listen to this Episode

Listen · 24:41
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/803489731/803496670" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

OXFORD, MS - SEPTEMBER 26: Debate moderator Jim Lehrer speaks during the first of three presidential debates before the 2008 election September 26, 2008 in the Gertrude Castellow Ford Center at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi. Both candidates arrived in Oxford after taking part in negotiations the previous day in Washington, D.C. to solve the current financial crisis. David McNew/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
David McNew/Getty Images

OXFORD, MS - SEPTEMBER 26: Debate moderator Jim Lehrer speaks during the first of three presidential debates before the 2008 election September 26, 2008 in the Gertrude Castellow Ford Center at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi. Both candidates arrived in Oxford after taking part in negotiations the previous day in Washington, D.C. to solve the current financial crisis.

David McNew/Getty Images

We lost an incredibly talented broadcaster a few weeks ago: Jim Lehrer. He died at his home in Washington, D.C., on January 23. He was 85.

He was a giant in the world of journalism – particularly in the world of public broadcasting. Jim hosted PBS' NewsHour. He was an anchor in public broadcasting for well over 35 years. He moderated a dozen presidential debates.

With his Texas accent, Lehrer was affable and charming. He was also incisive and unwavering, when he needed to be. Jim was also a prolific writer – he wrote more than 20 novels.

We're taking a moment to remember Jim Lehrer.

When we spoke to Jim in 2010, he'd just written a mystery novel. It was called Super. It's set in the early 1950's, set aboard the Super Chief, the legendary train that ran through the American Midwest and Southwest.

He shared stories about juggling his job at a bus depot while being a college student and at Victoria College. Plus, the challenges of being the editor of his school's newspaper. He also shared how he got his start in public media.