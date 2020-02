Largest Gift In Howard University History Sparks Conversation About HBCU Donations Howard University recently announced the largest individual gift in its history. The $10 million gift has some asking: Are historically black schools getting their due from private foundations?

Largest Gift In Howard University History Sparks Conversation About HBCU Donations Education Largest Gift In Howard University History Sparks Conversation About HBCU Donations Largest Gift In Howard University History Sparks Conversation About HBCU Donations Audio will be available later today. Howard University recently announced the largest individual gift in its history. The $10 million gift has some asking: Are historically black schools getting their due from private foundations? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor