Chinese Doctor Who Sounded Early Warning About Coronavirus Dies After Contracting It A hospital in China says a doctor who was reprimanded by authorities for sounding an early warning about the coronavirus has died from the illness. Dr. Li Wenliang was a 34-year-old opthalmologist.

