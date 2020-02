Whistleblower Suit Filed Against U.S. Olympic And Paralympic Committee A former high-ranking official at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has filed a federal whistleblower lawsuit. Bill Moreau alleges he was fired for raising concerns about abuse of athletes.

