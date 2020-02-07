GoPro Camera, Inside Stolen Purse, Is Returned To Owner

Saarah Yob was traveling to New Orleans when her purse was stolen. James Elmes found the bag, and with the help of Twitter, he tracked her down. It took 800 retweets for him to find her.

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Saarah Yob was traveling to New Orleans when her purse was stolen. Her pink bag turned up on a curb with her GoPro camera still inside. James Elmes found the bag and decided to track down its owner. He posted a GoPro picture of Yob and her friends on Twitter, hoping someone might recognize her. Eight-hundred retweets later, the plan worked. Yob got her camera back, and she found some new pictures, scenes of New Orleans that Elmes had taken for her.

