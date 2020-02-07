Accessibility links
Panera Bread/Au Bon Pain: Ron Shaich (2018) In the early 1980s, Ron Shaich bought a small, struggling Boston bakery chain called Au Bon Pain, and built it out to 250 locations nationwide. Ron then saw an opportunity to build something even bigger: Panera Bread. It was the start of "fast casual" – a new kind of eating experience, between fast food and restaurant dining. Today, Panera Bread has over 2,000 stores, and $5 billion in annual sales. PLUS, for our postscript "How You Built That," we check back with Lisa Dalton, who turned a relationship mishap into a game-changing braille label that solves a daily problem for blind consumers.
Listen
Ron Shaich is the founder and former chairman and CEO of Panera Bread.
Connor Heckert for NPR
Connor Heckert for NPR
How You Built That: Candoable

We check back with Lisa Dalton, who turned a relationship mishap into a game-changing braille label that solves a daily problem for blind consumers.

