Panera Bread/Au Bon Pain: Ron Shaich (2018)

Enlarge this image Connor Heckert for NPR Connor Heckert for NPR

In the early 1980s, Ron Shaich bought a small, struggling Boston bakery chain called Au Bon Pain, and built it out to 250 locations nationwide.

Ron then saw an opportunity to build something even bigger: Panera Bread.

It was the start of "fast casual" – a new kind of eating experience, between fast food and restaurant dining.

Today, Panera Bread has over 2,000 stores, and $5 billion in annual sales.

How You Built That: Candoable

We check back with Lisa Dalton, who turned a relationship mishap into a game-changing braille label that solves a daily problem for blind consumers.