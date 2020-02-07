Weekly Wrap: Oscars Still So White. So Is New Hampshire's Primary

Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: Oscars Diversity, New Hampshire Primary The Oscars are Sunday and once again this year's nominees reflect an Academy that's still older, whiter, and more male. All five directing nominees are men, and 19 of 20 nominees for acting are white.

Adam B. Vary, Senior Entertainment Writer for Variety, tells Sam the best-reviewed film of the year is "Parasite," from South Korea, which is up for Best Picture. But none of its cast were singled out for awards. Audrey Cleo Yap, host of Daily Variety on Variety.com, says that lack of notice for Asian actors is consistent with past Academy behavior. She also notes the few film industry insiders who are pushing Hollywood to open up — but says most are too fearful to speak out.

Sam also talks with two Virginia Commonwealth University political science students who traveled with their class to New Hampshire to observe and participate in the state's presidential primary activities. They're featured the New Hampshire Public Radio podcast Stranglehold. They asked why such an overwhelmingly white state should remain the first to hold a primary — when it doesn't reflect the rest of the nation.
Bong Joon-ho stands among his fellow nominees for the Oscar for Best International Feature Film.

Bong Joon-ho stands among his fellow nominees for the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. He may be a big winner at the Oscars for his film "Parasite."

We cover two stories on how some of our institutions could be a lot more diverse. First, the Oscars are this weekend and, once again, the nominees seem to represent the picks of a voting base that's still older, whiter, and more male. All five directing nominees are male and 19 of 20 acting nominees are white. Adam B. Vary, Senior Entertainment Writer for Variety, says redemption for this year's ceremony may rest on the success of one film in particular. Audrey Cleo Yap, host of Daily Variety on Variety.com, says that some of the nominees have been speaking out about how the ceremony can improve. Also, Sam talks with two Virginia Commonwealth University students who observed the New Hampshire political process in advance of the primary, which was documented in the New Hampshire Public Radio podcast Stranglehold, They came away with observations on how the state's mostly white population shapes the rest of the country's politics.

