Weekly Wrap: Oscars Still So White. So Is New Hampshire's Primary

Enlarge this image toggle caption Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

We cover two stories on how some of our institutions could be a lot more diverse. First, the Oscars are this weekend and, once again, the nominees seem to represent the picks of a voting base that's still older, whiter, and more male. All five directing nominees are male and 19 of 20 acting nominees are white. Adam B. Vary, Senior Entertainment Writer for Variety, says redemption for this year's ceremony may rest on the success of one film in particular. Audrey Cleo Yap, host of Daily Variety on Variety.com, says that some of the nominees have been speaking out about how the ceremony can improve. Also, Sam talks with two Virginia Commonwealth University students who observed the New Hampshire political process in advance of the primary, which was documented in the New Hampshire Public Radio podcast Stranglehold, They came away with observations on how the state's mostly white population shapes the rest of the country's politics.

'It's Been a Minute' is produced by Brent Baughman, Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry, and Danny Hensel. Our editor is Kitty Eisele. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. Our intern is Hafsa Fathima. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.