Episode 970: Raw Milk Deal

In the early 2000s, dairy farmer Mark McAfee was willing to risk it all, trucking unpasteurized raw milk hundreds of miles to rabid raw milk evangelists in the back-alleys of California. And it paid off — big. Even Martin Sheen and his wife joined the cause.

But when Mark started moving that raw white across state lines, the Feds got involved. So we wondered — Is raw milk a social menace, or a right?

