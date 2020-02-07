The News Roundup For February 7, 2020

Enlarge this image toggle caption BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

This week, the Senate acquits President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The Democratic National Committee calls for a recanvassing of the results from the Iowa caucuses, as candidates prepare for a debate Friday night in New Hampshire.

Meanwhile, President Trump has spoken to Chinese president Xi Jinping about the coronavirus epidemic. Officials say more than 600 people have died from the disease in China.

And President Trump also appeared to confirm that the U.S. killed the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in January.

Elsewhere, South Africa issued an arrest warrant for former president Jacob Zuma. And Kenya's longest serving president dies, leaving a mixed legacy.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Jessica Taylor, Senate and governors editor for The Cook Political Report; Katie Rogers, White House correspondent for The New York Times; and Gabe Fleisher, author and host of the "Wake Up To Politics" newsletter and podcast.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist; Uri Friedman, staff writer for The Atlantic; and Phillip Stewart, military affairs and intelligence correspondent for Reuters.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.