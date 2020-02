How Digital Billboards Target Passersby (Hint: It's Cellphone Data) More and more digital billboards are popping up around the U.S. Many are tracking us through our cell phones — similar to what happens online. Here's a close look at one in Times Square.

How Digital Billboards Target Passersby (Hint: It's Cellphone Data) Business How Digital Billboards Target Passersby (Hint: It's Cellphone Data) How Digital Billboards Target Passersby (Hint: It's Cellphone Data) Audio will be available later today. More and more digital billboards are popping up around the U.S. Many are tracking us through our cell phones — similar to what happens online. Here's a close look at one in Times Square. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor