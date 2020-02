NASA Calls For Reviews Of Boeing Spacecraft After Software Bugs Plague Test Flight A NASA investigation of Boeing's newest space capsule has found numerous software bugs that the agency says should have been found in internal testing — and not an unmanned space flight.

NASA Calls For Reviews Of Boeing Spacecraft After Software Bugs Plague Test Flight Space NASA Calls For Reviews Of Boeing Spacecraft After Software Bugs Plague Test Flight NASA Calls For Reviews Of Boeing Spacecraft After Software Bugs Plague Test Flight Audio will be available later today. A NASA investigation of Boeing's newest space capsule has found numerous software bugs that the agency says should have been found in internal testing — and not an unmanned space flight. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor