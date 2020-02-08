Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Amy, it's hard being a man these days. But luckily...

AMY DICKINSON: Oh, I...

SAGAL: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: I literally bleed for you.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Anyway...

(LAUGHTER)

PETER GROSZ: He's going to start the questioning.

SAGAL: I am.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's hard being a man these days. But luckily, one company is catering to their unique needs by finally making what just for men?

DICKINSON: What do men need more of that they don't already have in abundance?

SAGAL: Well, because it's for men, it's extra crusty.

DICKINSON: Like a pizza?

SAGAL: No.

DICKINSON: No.

SAGAL: Although you're in the right general ballpark.

DICKINSON: A type of bread...

SAGAL: Bread, actually - you got it.

DICKINSON: Just for men.

SAGAL: Just for men...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Bread - men's bread.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: God.

GROSZ: That sounds like a disease.

SAGAL: Yes. Now we have men's bread just for men.

DICKINSON: Do you...

SAGAL: No longer do men have to put ham and cheese directly on their hairy forearms.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: Do you cover it with man spread?

SAGAL: You do. Of course, Amy.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: The product claims to be a, quote, "functional, high-performance bread for men."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It, of course, comes in flavors just for men like multigrain, barbecue and the Oscar for best director.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY I'M A WANT YOU")

BREAD: (Singing) Baby, I'm a want you. Baby, I'm a need you.

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.