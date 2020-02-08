Predictions

Our panelists predict, we'll ask our panelists, after cooking, what will be the next naked activity that will take the nation by storm.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next popular activity for nudists? Hari Kondabolu.

HARI KONDABOLU: Nude voting. Get ready for democracy to screw you.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: I'm going for archery.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: Nude archery.

SAGAL: Why not? And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: Naked caucus vote-tabulating. That way, no one has pants, so no one has cellphones. So there's no apps, so there will be no embarrassing debacle.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if naked people do any of those things, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Hari Kondabolu, Amy Dickinson and Peter Grosz. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

