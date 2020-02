Millions Demand Answers In China After Doctor's Death From Coronavirus Dr. Li Wenliang had sought to raise alarms about the virus but was effectively silenced by the government. Now Chinese social media is swamped with tributes to him.

Millions Demand Answers In China After Doctor's Death From Coronavirus

Dr. Li Wenliang had sought to raise alarms about the virus but was effectively silenced by the government. Now Chinese social media is swamped with tributes to him.