Why Immigration Judges Opt To Leave Over Trump Policies Many federal judges have quit over the Trump Administration's stance on immigration and asylum. Noel King talks to one of them: retired Judge Charles Honeyman from the Philadelphia Immigration Court.

Why Immigration Judges Opt To Leave Over Trump Policies Why Immigration Judges Opt To Leave Over Trump Policies Why Immigration Judges Opt To Leave Over Trump Policies Audio will be available later today. Many federal judges have quit over the Trump Administration's stance on immigration and asylum. Noel King talks to one of them: retired Judge Charles Honeyman from the Philadelphia Immigration Court. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor