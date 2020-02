Exit Polls Show A 3-Way Tie In Ireland's General Election NPR's David Greene talks to "Irish Times" journalist Hugh Linehan after exit polls in Ireland's parliamentary elections showed the top parties are in a virtual three-way tie.

Exit Polls Show A 3-Way Tie In Ireland's General Election Exit Polls Show A 3-Way Tie In Ireland's General Election Exit Polls Show A 3-Way Tie In Ireland's General Election Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks to "Irish Times" journalist Hugh Linehan after exit polls in Ireland's parliamentary elections showed the top parties are in a virtual three-way tie. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor