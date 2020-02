Tuneless Choirs Are A Growing Phenomenon In The U.K. There are about two dozen tuneless choirs across Britain. The choirs are intended for those who love to sing but lack the ability or confidence to do so.

Tuneless Choirs Are A Growing Phenomenon In The U.K. Tuneless Choirs Are A Growing Phenomenon In The U.K. Tuneless Choirs Are A Growing Phenomenon In The U.K. Audio will be available later today. There are about two dozen tuneless choirs across Britain. The choirs are intended for those who love to sing but lack the ability or confidence to do so. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor