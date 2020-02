'Parasite' Makes Best Picture History At The Academy Awards At Sunday's Oscars, the one true surprise came in the biggest moment of all. For the first time, a foreign language film won Best Picture. Parasite is a comedy-drama-thriller about class and secrets.

