Political Spotlight Focuses On New Hampshire Primary Voters head to the polls in New Hampshire Tuesday for the second Democratic presidential nominating contest. Meanwhile, the candidates have sharpened their criticisms of one another.

Political Spotlight Focuses On New Hampshire Primary Politics Political Spotlight Focuses On New Hampshire Primary Political Spotlight Focuses On New Hampshire Primary Audio will be available later today. Voters head to the polls in New Hampshire Tuesday for the second Democratic presidential nominating contest. Meanwhile, the candidates have sharpened their criticisms of one another. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor