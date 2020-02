Amid Coronavirsus Some Want Thai Government To Ban Chinese Tourists As the coronavirus spreads, many of China's neighbors are banning Chinese visitors. Tourism-dependent Thailand has so far resisted banning flights to and visitors from mainland China.

Amid Coronavirsus Some Want Thai Government To Ban Chinese Tourists Amid Coronavirsus Some Want Thai Government To Ban Chinese Tourists Amid Coronavirsus Some Want Thai Government To Ban Chinese Tourists Audio will be available later today. As the coronavirus spreads, many of China's neighbors are banning Chinese visitors. Tourism-dependent Thailand has so far resisted banning flights to and visitors from mainland China. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor