Michael Pollan Explains Caffeine Addiction & Withdrawal 'Omnivore's Dilemma' author Michael Pollan talks about his new audiobook, 'Caffeine: How Coffee and Tea Created the Modern World.' He describes caffeine as the world's most widely-used psychoactive drug. "Here's a drug we use every day. ... We never think about it as a drug or an addiction, but that's exactly what it is," Pollan says. "I thought, why not explore that relationship?"

Also, jazz critic Kevin Whitehead reviews a new album from guitarist Jeff Parker.
Michael Pollan Explains Caffeine Addiction & Withdrawal

Listen · 47:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/804506694/804594434" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Fresh Air

Also, jazz critic Kevin Whitehead reviews a new album from guitarist Jeff Parker.