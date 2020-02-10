Michael Pollan Explains Caffeine Addiction & Withdrawal 'Omnivore's Dilemma' author Michael Pollan talks about his new audiobook, 'Caffeine: How Coffee and Tea Created the Modern World.' He describes caffeine as the world's most widely-used psychoactive drug. "Here's a drug we use every day. ... We never think about it as a drug or an addiction, but that's exactly what it is," Pollan says. "I thought, why not explore that relationship?"



Also, jazz critic Kevin Whitehead reviews a new album from guitarist Jeff Parker.