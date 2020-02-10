Accessibility links
In New Hampshire And Beyond, Where Is The Democratic Party Headed? "It's getting a little bit ugly" on the ground in New Hampshire, says Vice News' Daniel Newhauser.

In New Hampshire And Beyond, Where Is The Democratic Party Headed?

Listen
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/804527231/804536625" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
1A

People line up to hear Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speak in Merrimack, New Hampshire. Win McNamee/Getty Images

People line up to hear Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speak in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Democrats are divided. And that's nothing new.

But this year is different because the party has moved left. Progressives, young people, and many voters of color see this election cycle as an opportunity to fundamentally change their party.

But older Democrats maybe aren't as open to change. But they definitely vote. And underneath it all is an even more pressing question: who can beat Donald Trump?

Should the party play it safe? Or go big, move left and try to excite progressives?

We get to the heart of the Democratic dilemma and get an update on the New Hampshire primary with Dan Barrick, news director at New Hampshire Public Radio; Daniel Newhauser, senior political reporter for Vice News; Maria Cardona, a Democratic strategist who worked on Hillary Clinton's 2008 campaign; and Yvette Simpson, CEO of Democracy for America.

