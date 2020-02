The Notoriously Loud Car Horns Of Mumbai Meet Their Match Mumbai is a cacophony of honking horns loud enough to damage hearing. Last year, police installed a decibel meter at a busy intersection: Only when honking died down would traffic lights turn green.

