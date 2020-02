Critics Say Proposed Copper Mine In Minnesota Threatens Pristine Water A company in northern Minnesota wants to build an underground copper mine near a federally protected wilderness with crystal clear drinking water. Which jobs are more key: mining or tourism?

Critics Say Proposed Copper Mine In Minnesota Threatens Pristine Water Critics Say Proposed Copper Mine In Minnesota Threatens Pristine Water Critics Say Proposed Copper Mine In Minnesota Threatens Pristine Water Audio will be available later today. A company in northern Minnesota wants to build an underground copper mine near a federally protected wilderness with crystal clear drinking water. Which jobs are more key: mining or tourism? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor