Anti-Government Protests In Chili Alter The Physical Landscape Chile's protest movement has transformed a giant plaza in Santiago into a venue for graffiti, art, street theater, concerts — and bloody clashes with police.

Anti-Government Protests In Chili Alter The Physical Landscape Anti-Government Protests In Chili Alter The Physical Landscape Anti-Government Protests In Chili Alter The Physical Landscape Audio will be available later today. Chile's protest movement has transformed a giant plaza in Santiago into a venue for graffiti, art, street theater, concerts — and bloody clashes with police. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor