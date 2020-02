Viewing The Coronavirus Through The Eyes Of A Doctor In Wuhan NPR's David Greene talks to Dr. Lin Yang, an epidemiologist at a Hong Kong University, who is currently based in Wuhan, China, where she is responding to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

