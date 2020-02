Meet New Hampshire's Father-And-Son Political Junkies Jon Kelly and his 16-year-old son James have spent the primary season criss-crossing New Hampshire, trying to see every presidential candidate. Politics has become a shared bond between them.

Jon Kelly and his 16-year-old son James have spent the primary season criss-crossing New Hampshire, trying to see every presidential candidate. Politics has become a shared bond between them.