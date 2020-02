Coronavirus Affects Bottom Line For Businesses In U.S. Chinatowns The coronavirus outbreak is creating turmoil for businesses — and not just those in China. In some U.S. Chinatowns, many business owners say the normal flow of customers has evaporated.

