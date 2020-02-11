Accessibility links
What 'High Fidelity' Teaches Us About Breaking Up "In our show, there are lots of Mr. Rights. The point was not to do a love story between two people...our mission was to make sure there were a lot of viable options for our Rob," says "High Fidelity" writer Veronica West.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

What 'High Fidelity' Teaches Us About Breaking Up

Listen · 35:25
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/804859306/804877704" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
What 'High Fidelity' Teaches Us About Breaking Up

1A

What 'High Fidelity' Teaches Us About Breaking Up

What 'High Fidelity' Teaches Us About Breaking Up

Listen · 35:25
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/804859306/804877704" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Zoe Kravitz plays Robyn and David H. Holmes plays Simon in Hulu's new adaptation of "High Fidelity." Phillip Caruso/Phillip Caruso/Hulu hide caption

toggle caption
Phillip Caruso/Phillip Caruso/Hulu

Zoe Kravitz plays Robyn and David H. Holmes plays Simon in Hulu's new adaptation of "High Fidelity."

Phillip Caruso/Phillip Caruso/Hulu

Twenty years ago, a new kind of rom-com hit theaters, challenging our expectations of the boy-meets-girl, boy-gets-girl genre.

"High Fidelity" was a fourth wall-breaking adaptation of Nick Hornby's 1995 novel. The movie became a cult classic, for its "Top Five" lists, its commentary on love and heartbreak, and a break-out performance by a young Jack Black.

Now, "High Fidelity" is back with a new adaptation, this time for TV. Format isn't the only big change in this new version: it also features a female Rob: Zoe Kravitz takes the lead role in the series, which drops this Friday, just in time for Valentine's Day.

With us to talk about the legacy of the original "High Fidelity" book-to-screen adaptation is Veronica West, co-creator and writer of Hulu's "High Fidelity;" and Dana Schwartz, television writer and entertainment reporter.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.