What 'High Fidelity' Teaches Us About Breaking Up

Enlarge this image toggle caption Phillip Caruso/Phillip Caruso/Hulu Phillip Caruso/Phillip Caruso/Hulu

Twenty years ago, a new kind of rom-com hit theaters, challenging our expectations of the boy-meets-girl, boy-gets-girl genre.

"High Fidelity" was a fourth wall-breaking adaptation of Nick Hornby's 1995 novel. The movie became a cult classic, for its "Top Five" lists, its commentary on love and heartbreak, and a break-out performance by a young Jack Black.

Now, "High Fidelity" is back with a new adaptation, this time for TV. Format isn't the only big change in this new version: it also features a female Rob: Zoe Kravitz takes the lead role in the series, which drops this Friday, just in time for Valentine's Day.

With us to talk about the legacy of the original "High Fidelity" book-to-screen adaptation is Veronica West, co-creator and writer of Hulu's "High Fidelity;" and Dana Schwartz, television writer and entertainment reporter.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.