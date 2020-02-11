#2007: The Pavlovian Dope Slap This week on The Best of Car Talk, Cathy thinks she may have found Mr. Right, but he may not live to see their wedding day if he kills her Sentra's clutch. Can a rigorous training program save Cathy's car, and the relationship? Elsewhere, Nicki gets a primer in how to shop for a used truck, including wardrobe tips. Also, Kate needs to slow down her neighbor who's zooming around their small island in his Malibu; Arleigh's car is afflicted by the "Elvis Idle"; and after Melissa cranked the heater to dry some wet clothes on her dashboard, she was shocked to discover her blower motor had died. Is there any chance this was just a coincidence? Find out, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

