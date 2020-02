Mike Bloomberg Defends Himself Against Racism Accusations NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to NPR's Mara Liasson and Michael Nutter, head of Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign, about a 2015 audio tape in which Bloomberg is accused of making racist comments.

Mike Bloomberg Defends Himself Against Racism Accusations Mike Bloomberg Defends Himself Against Racism Accusations Mike Bloomberg Defends Himself Against Racism Accusations Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to NPR's Mara Liasson and Michael Nutter, head of Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign, about a 2015 audio tape in which Bloomberg is accused of making racist comments. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor