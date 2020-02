Ousted Leader Of Sudan To Face War Crimes Charges In The Hague Sudan has agreed to hand over former President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court at The Hague to face genocide and war crimes charges stemming from the war in Darfur.

