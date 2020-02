Examining Trump Administration Aims To Change Disability Benefits A fact check of Monday's comments made on Morning Edition by Russell Vought, acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, about proposed changes to disability benefits.

Examining Trump Administration Aims To Change Disability Benefits Health Examining Trump Administration Aims To Change Disability Benefits Examining Trump Administration Aims To Change Disability Benefits Audio will be available later today. A fact check of Monday's comments made on Morning Edition by Russell Vought, acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, about proposed changes to disability benefits. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor