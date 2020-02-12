Accessibility links
'Watergate Girl' Offers An Inside Look At The Investigation Into Nixon In her memoir, Jill Wine-Banks talks about confronting Nixon White House insiders on the witness stand, enduring sexism in the courtroom and how the Watergate probe differs from Trump's impeachment.
'Watergate Girl' Offers An Inside Look At The Investigation Into Nixon

The Watergate Girl

My Fight for Truth and Justice Against a Criminal President

by Jill Wine-banks

The Watergate Girl
My Fight for Truth and Justice Against a Criminal President
Jill Wine-banks

