R. Eric Thomas on 'Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Katie Simbala Katie Simbala

Here for It Or, How to Save Your Soul in America: Essays by R. Eric Thomas Hardcover, 264 pages | purchase close overlay Buy Featured Book Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

R. Eric Thomas writes a column that's part news, part culture and part celebrity shade for Elle.com. But in his new book Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America, Thomas takes a look at his own life. He talks to Sam about his love of words, growing up as a gay black teenager and finding love in an unexpected place. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Jinae West and edited by Kitty Eisele.