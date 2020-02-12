R. Eric Thomas on 'Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America'
Katie Simbala
Here for It
Or, How to Save Your Soul in America: Essays
R. Eric Thomas writes a column that's part news, part culture and part celebrity shade for Elle.com. But in his new book Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America, Thomas takes a look at his own life. He talks to Sam about his love of words, growing up as a gay black teenager and finding love in an unexpected place. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.
This episode was produced by Jinae West and edited by Kitty Eisele.