R. Eric Thomas on 'Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America' R. Eric Thomas writes a column that is part news, part culture and part celebrity shade for Elle.com. But in his new book, "Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America," Thomas takes a look at his own life. He talks to Sam about his love of words, growing up as a gay black teenager and finding love in an unexpected place. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.
R. Eric Thomas' new book is Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America. Katie Simbala hide caption

Katie Simbala

R. Eric Thomas' new book is Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America.

Katie Simbala
Here for It

Or, How to Save Your Soul in America: Essays

by R. Eric Thomas

Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Jinae West and edited by Kitty Eisele.