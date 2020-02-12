Episode 971: Our Valentines 2020
James Sneed/NPR
We're sending some good old-fashioned love letters addressed to that which truly warmed our nerdy hearts. This year, our Valentines go out to:
- Adam Minter, author of Secondhand — a book that showed us Goodwill is way more interesting than we thought.
- The Barbell Strategy, an investment strategy that is remarkably useful as a guide for daily living.
- Discounted Cashflow Analysis, the biggest thing in the world of business and finance we knew nothing about.
- The Banana Saver!
- Prime Age Employment to Population Ratio, an economic indicator that gets to the heart of it.
- Zeno's Paradox, the answer to making love last forever... or something like that.
Music: "Starry Eyes," "The Soft Look," "Summer Stroll," "Simple Folk," "Sunshine Melody," & "Love Affair."
