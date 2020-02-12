Episode 971: Our Valentines 2020

We're sending some good old-fashioned love letters addressed to that which truly warmed our nerdy hearts. This year, our Valentines go out to:

Adam Minter , author of Secondhand — a book that showed us Goodwill is way more interesting than we thought.

, author of Secondhand — a book that showed us Goodwill is way more interesting than we thought. The Barbell Strategy , an investment strategy that is remarkably useful as a guide for daily living.

, an investment strategy that is remarkably useful as a guide for daily living. Discounted Cashflow Analysis , the biggest thing in the world of business and finance we knew nothing about.

, the biggest thing in the world of business and finance we knew nothing about. The Banana Saver!

Prime Age Employment to Population Ratio , an economic indicator that gets to the heart of it.

, an economic indicator that gets to the heart of it. Zeno's Paradox, the answer to making love last forever... or something like that.

Music: "Starry Eyes," "The Soft Look," "Summer Stroll," "Simple Folk," "Sunshine Melody," & "Love Affair."

