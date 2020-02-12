Accessibility links
Episode 971: Our Valentines 2020 : Planet Money We're sending valentines to books, ideas, and other stuff we love.
Episode 971: Our Valentines 2020

Planet Money

James Sneed/NPR
James Sneed/NPR

We're sending some good old-fashioned love letters addressed to that which truly warmed our nerdy hearts. This year, our Valentines go out to:

  • Adam Minter, author of Secondhand — a book that showed us Goodwill is way more interesting than we thought.
  • The Barbell Strategy, an investment strategy that is remarkably useful as a guide for daily living.
  • Discounted Cashflow Analysis, the biggest thing in the world of business and finance we knew nothing about.
  • The Banana Saver!
  • Prime Age Employment to Population Ratio, an economic indicator that gets to the heart of it.
  • Zeno's Paradox, the answer to making love last forever... or something like that.

