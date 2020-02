Pope Francis Sidesteps Comment On Catholic Ban On Married Priests In The Amazon Pope Francis has called for "bold proposals" to meet the needs of Catholics in the Amazon, but they do not explicitly include allowing married priests in remote regions with a shortage of clergy.

Religion Pope Francis Sidesteps Comment On Catholic Ban On Married Priests In The Amazon