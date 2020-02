Journalist Recounts Nearly A Month Under Coronavirus Quarantine NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with the Wall Street Journal's Stephanie Yang about her time in coronavirus quarantine — first in China for 11 days, then at U.S. military bases for another 14 days.

