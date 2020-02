Indigenous Groups Block Gas Pipeline In Canada And Spark Solidarity Protests Indigenous-led protests of an energy pipeline in British Columbia have shut down main rail routes and the province's legislature, and occupied the Ministry of Justice in Canada's capital Ottawa.

