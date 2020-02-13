City Scenes: An Exploration Of Romantic Connections With 'LOVEsongs'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Paul Andrews/Courtesy of the Artist Paul Andrews/Courtesy of the Artist

"Love" and "song" are the perfect pair, like thee and me; it's a cosmic connection worth celebrating not just on Valentine's Day, but every day.

At least, that's what Kansas City, Mo., documentarian Anthony Ladesich thought when he set out filming LOVEsongs, three mini-docs for 90.9 The Bridge that feature local musicians who also happen to be romantically entwined. Inspired by his own love for his wife and family, Ladesich explored the dynamics of love in song with the couples at the core of The Blackbird Revue, Betse & Clarke and Victor & Penny.

"Man, when it's happening, it's visceral," says Erin McGrane of Victor & Penny. "The music kind of soothes a lot of troubles, too. We always come back to the music. That's what keeps us going — both together and also in the business."

Amen, we say. Amen.

YouTube

YouTube