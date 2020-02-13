Accessibility links
LOVEsongs: An Exploration Of Romantic Connections For Slingshot City Scenes This Slingshot exploration of the Kansas City music scene features a mini-documentary series about romantically-involved musical duos, just in time for Valentine's Day.

SlingshotSlingshot

Public Radio's Emerging Artist Spotlight
NPR logo City Scenes: An Exploration Of Romantic Connections With 'LOVEsongs'

Slingshot

City Scenes: An Exploration Of Romantic Connections With 'LOVEsongs'

FromThe Bridge

Enlarge this image

Jeff Freling and Erin McGrane of Victor & Penny are featured in a mini-documentary commissioned by 90.9 The Bridge. Paul Andrews/Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Paul Andrews/Courtesy of the Artist

Jeff Freling and Erin McGrane of Victor & Penny are featured in a mini-documentary commissioned by 90.9 The Bridge.

Paul Andrews/Courtesy of the Artist

"Love" and "song" are the perfect pair, like thee and me; it's a cosmic connection worth celebrating not just on Valentine's Day, but every day.

At least, that's what Kansas City, Mo., documentarian Anthony Ladesich thought when he set out filming LOVEsongs, three mini-docs for 90.9 The Bridge that feature local musicians who also happen to be romantically entwined. Inspired by his own love for his wife and family, Ladesich explored the dynamics of love in song with the couples at the core of The Blackbird Revue, Betse & Clarke and Victor & Penny.

"Man, when it's happening, it's visceral," says Erin McGrane of Victor & Penny. "The music kind of soothes a lot of troubles, too. We always come back to the music. That's what keeps us going — both together and also in the business."

Amen, we say. Amen.

YouTube
YouTube
YouTube

SlingshotSlingshot

Public Radio's Emerging Artist Spotlight