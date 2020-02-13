5 Tiny Desk Concerts For Galentine's Day

Forget Valentine's Day. Today, Feb. 13, is Galentine's Day, a recurring holiday on the NBC comedy Parks & Recreation that has become a minor cultural festivity (and an excuse to convene the women in your life for breakfast food).

Galentine's Day is all about celebrating lady friends. As Leslie Knope says, "Oh, it's only the best day of the year!" We agree with Ms. Knope: It is wonderful and should be a national holiday.

For this playlist, we've compiled some Tiny Desk concerts that are even more enjoyable when shared with your galentines. From the stick-it-to-the-establishment stylings of Maren Morris to the trailblazers of Flor de Toloache — the first group of women to win Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album at the Latin Grammys — any of the songs from these Tiny Desk concerts could've easily served as Leslie Knope's campaign song. Relive the memories you and your besties made during Hot Girl Summer with Megan Thee Stallion; allow Adele soundtrack a collective karaoke session.

Whatever you do, leave your boyfriends and husbands at home, fire up the waffle iron and press play. Today, we celebrate.

(Plus, a few bonus picks for your Galentine's Day gathering: Carly Rae Jepsen! Kacey Musgraves! Lizzo! Sheryl Crow! Taylor Swift! Tegan & Sara!)

Tiny Desks In This Playlist